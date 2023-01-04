Kerala School Kalolsavam: Cops in action with coffee of love

January 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

It is not just the maintenance of law and order but serving Kerala’s traditional ‘Chukkukappi’ too is a responsibility for the city’s Khaki-clad at the buzzing Kalolsavam venues. Every day, they serve at least 4,500 glasses of the traditional coffee made using ingredients that they bought from their own homes.

“It is not a casual coffee for publicity. We prepare it using 15 organic ingredients. Only coffee powder and jaggery are purchased from outside,” said V.P. Pavithran, a functionary of the Kerala Police Association. He added that the expenses for the same were equally shared by the Kerala Police Association and the Kerala Police Officers Association.

On a daily basis, there are at least 15 police officers who work at the counter set up for the preparation of the special coffee. Officials who are on leave join the team as a voluntary service. There is also a team of other 10 police officers to distribute it to participants from 5 p.m.

“It is quite a nice gesture and should be appreciated as these police officers spend money from their own pocket and serve students as a voluntary initiative,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju. He also pointed out that they came up with the idea along with their hectic law and order duties associated with the festival.