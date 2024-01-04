GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024 | Points table and results live

The 62nd edition of the Kerala State School Arts Festival, or Kalolsavam, got under way with a colourful opening ceremony in Kollam district on January 4

January 04, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A choreographed performance of the official song of the State School Arts Festival led by actor and danseuse Asha Sharath and students during the fete’s inaugural function in Kollam on January 4, 2024.

A choreographed performance of the official song of the State School Arts Festival led by actor and danseuse Asha Sharath and students during the fete’s inaugural function in Kollam on January 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The 62nd edition of the Kerala State School Arts Festival got under way with a colourful opening ceremony in Kollam district on January 4 (Thursday). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the fete at Asramam Maidan, the main venue of the event.

The grand spectacle of arts features some 14,000 contestants showcasing their talents in 239 events in the 2024 edition. Competitions are being held across 24 venues.

Kalolsavam | Curtains go up on 62nd edition of Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam

The organisers have set up a 60,000-sq.ft pandal at Asramam Maidan that can accommodate over 10,000 persons at a time.

The festival concludes on January 8.

As is customary, the district with most points at the end of the competitions will take home the coveted Gold Cup.

Here are the district-wise scores for the 2024 edition.

1. Kollam: 13

2. Pathanamthitta: 15

3. Alappuzha: 13

4. Idukki: 15

5. Ernakulam: 15

6. Thrissur: 15

7. Palakkad: 13

8. Malappuram: 15

9. Kozhikode: 15

10. Kannur: 15

11. Kasaragod: 13

12. Kottayam: 11

13. Wayanad: 11

14. Thiruvananthapuram: 11

(Last updated at 3.15 p.m. on January 4)

Source: 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam website

