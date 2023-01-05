ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: The need to take Ottanthullal forward

January 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Masters lament that students drop learning the art form after school days

Aabha Raveendran

Ottanthullal guru Manalur Gopinath giving final touches to the make-up of a student as she gets ready for the Ottanthullal (HS girls) competition at the State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Kalamandalam Mahendran has trained over a hundred students in Ottanthullal over the years and has helped them perform at various school arts fetes. He feels that without the inclusion in arts fetes, this traditional art form of Kerala that has a history of over 300 years may not have survived or be known to the common folk.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the Ottanthullal competition at the Kerala School Kalolsavam in Kozhikode on Thursday, Mr. Mahendran expressed his angst that a large majority of his students have quit training after their arts fete interludes.

Niranjana H. Nambiar of Durga HSS, Kanhangad, who bagged A grade in Ottan Thullal (HS Girls). | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Manalur Gopinath, another trainer in Ottanthullal, however, is proud that at least a few of his students continued their passion for Thullal even when they depended on other professions for their livelihood. Pulling close Vighnesh, one his former students who performs at different festivals parallel to his profession as a homeopath, the maestro recounted the efforts he had taken to ensure that the art form stayed alive.

“I have been performing at schools for free as part of a campaign named Pakarnnattam. I have also been performing for campaigns against drugs, leprosy and other healthcare initiatives. My aim is to ensure that more people are exposed to Thullal,” said Mr. Gopinath.

Considering the rather thin audience for Thullal at arts fetes, Mr. Gopinath suggested that it be made a group event, including the singers and the percussionists, along with the dancers. This will ensure that students learn those art forms as well so as to put up a Thullal performance, he added.

