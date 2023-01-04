Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: The evergreen charm of Oppana

January 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Under the hot afternoon sun, the pandal at Vikram Maidan, the main venue of the Kerala School Kalolsavam here which can accommodate around 10,000 persons, is bursting at the seams. A huge, enthusiastic audience has gathered to watch Oppana, a big crowd-puller of the arts fete.

As the girls sway, clap and surround the bride in brisk movements with their hands in constant motion, an equally energetic crowd cheers. There are loud discussions about the beauty of the bride and the nimbleness in the movement of her mates.

Shimna, a tailor from Mukkali, feels the bridal trousseau and adornments are slightly over-the-top, but Faiza refuses to agree. “Muslim brides look their best in heavy jewellery,” declares the latter. Farzeena from St. Therese High School, Shorannur, says her team had been practising really hard for the event and that they are totally confident.

Sheikha Fatima, the bride in the team from KTCT Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, is all smiles as she speaks after the performance. “Though I did not have the steps the others had, the ‘manavatti’ is expected to be shy and happy,” she says. Her teammates are, meanwhile, excited about the enormous stage and the response their performance drew.

Traditional dance form

Muneer, an Oppana trainer who is at the venue with five teams from different districts, says the dance form will never lose its charm. “It is a traditional dance form that was earlier confined to Muslim households, seen and performed by women alone. It has become extremely popular these days and art festivals are a main reason for that,” he says.

He believes it is important to safeguard the originality of the Malabar art form. “Some are trying to make the music similar to film songs and such practices should not be allowed. It is a traditional art form belonging to a particular community. Modifying it in tune with the trends is not advisable,” he opines.