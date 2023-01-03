Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Tension at venue as Kolkali participant suffers hand injury

January 03, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Tension prevailed at the Kolkali venue at Gujarati Hall in Kozhikode after a participant fell and injured his hand while performing at the State School Arts Festival on Tuesday. Al Sufiyan from Ernakulam district was rushed to the hospital and the competition was disrupted due to the protest of participants and parents. T

The competition started nearly one hour late and the incident took place after the fourth performance. Reportedly, the organisers were not willing to replace or remove the loose carpet on floor despite repeated requests. After the incident, the other participants refused to perform without solving the issue and the competition resumed only after two hours. Though the organisers were willing to give his team another chance, Al Sufiyan was not able to perform with his injured hand.

