Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Stellar performances, sublime stage settings mark drama competition

January 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

“We come here every year to catch up on the new trends in theatre and see the upcoming talents, the ones who will run the show a few years from now,” says Vipin P.S. Malabari, a theatre personality.

A massive crowd of theatre lovers thronged the venue of the Kerala School Kalolsavam in Kozhikode to catch the Malayalam Drama competition on Wednesday. The performances put forth by the young talents ensured that the visitors were not disappointed.

The drama (HSS category) competition proved a testament to the bright future of theatre in the State, and the enormous crowd that assembled at the Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode let the participants know that their efforts are indeed appreciated. The theatre lovers applauded when the dialogues hit a nerve, laughed out loud and whistled on the funny ones and clapped rhythmically to the background scores when the plays concluded.

“People who lament about the demise of theatre in Kerala should come and watch these plays. Every year, there are at least 10,000 new plays produced just for the school arts festivals in the State. They go through rigorous scrutiny at the school, sub-district and district level before the select few reach the State level. Thousands of theatre personalities come up with novel themes every year for this event,” says Mr. Malabari.

A handful of plays in the competition such as Chatta by Durga HSS, Kanhangad, and Kalasamithi by Government HSS, Kokkallur, Kozhikode, were particularly notable for the stellar performances, excellent stage settings and overall impact on the audience that consisted of several celebrities.