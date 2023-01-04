ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Stellar performances, sublime stage settings mark drama competition

January 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Massive crowd of theatre lovers throng the venue

Aabha Raveendran

A scene from a play staged by John F. Kennedy Memorial VHSS, Karunagappally, at the arts fete in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

“We come here every year to catch up on the new trends in theatre and see the upcoming talents, the ones who will run the show a few years from now,” says Vipin P.S. Malabari, a theatre personality.

A massive crowd of theatre lovers thronged the venue of the Kerala School Kalolsavam in Kozhikode to catch the Malayalam Drama competition on Wednesday. The performances put forth by the young talents ensured that the visitors were not disappointed.

The drama (HSS category) competition proved a testament to the bright future of theatre in the State, and the enormous crowd that assembled at the Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode let the participants know that their efforts are indeed appreciated. The theatre lovers applauded when the dialogues hit a nerve, laughed out loud and whistled on the funny ones and clapped rhythmically to the background scores when the plays concluded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“People who lament about the demise of theatre in Kerala should come and watch these plays. Every year, there are at least 10,000 new plays produced just for the school arts festivals in the State. They go through rigorous scrutiny at the school, sub-district and district level before the select few reach the State level. Thousands of theatre personalities come up with novel themes every year for this event,” says Mr. Malabari.

A handful of plays in the competition such as Chatta by Durga HSS, Kanhangad, and Kalasamithi by Government HSS, Kokkallur, Kozhikode, were particularly notable for the stellar performances, excellent stage settings and overall impact on the audience that consisted of several celebrities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US