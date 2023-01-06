ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Selfie points add charm to festival

January 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The artistically designed nooks and corners of the State School Arts Festival venues in the city have emerged as selfie points for a majority of visitors and participants from various parts of Kerala. Most of such instantly captured images and reels are spreading the true spirit of the festival in the virtual world.

“For us, selfie pictures are like writings in the diary. They capture the true mood of the occasion and leave lasting memories in the virtual space. Next year, we will be automatically reminded of these photo memories in our social media account,” says Jasmin Mohammed, one of the participants at the school fest. She also adds that a selfie is also a celebration of friendship reflecting the true spirit of the occasion.

For a few others, selfie clicks are the easiest option to communicate with their friends about the happenings in daily life. “As status updates on social media, I always set the day’s best moment in the form of a selfie. Kalolsavam was such a great moment,” says Sangeetha Prasad, who turned up with her friends to celebrate the selfie moment. She also notes that the guitar modelled flag post and awareness tree against substance abuse have won the majority of selfie fans’ attention.

For youngsters, photo venues set in the background of Theyyam and Kathakali are the attraction. Some of such selfie corners have also emerged as favourite camping spots for social media promoters to produce their content.  

ADVERTISEMENT

