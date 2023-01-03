January 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023 was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kozhikode on June 3. This time around about 14,000 secondary school students from state schools in 14 districts of Kerala are expected to participate in 239 events around 24 venues in the city.

As is customary, the district with most points at the end of the competitions will take home the golden cup of 117.5 sovereign. Here are the latest district-wise scores (click on district to view the names of individual participants and events they scored points in):

Kannur: 164 Kozhikode: 157 Kollam: 152 Thrissur: 150 Malappuram: 148 Palakkad: 146 Ernakulam: 142 Kottayam: 139 Alappuzha: 133 Thiruvananthapuram: 129 Kasaragod: 129 Wayanad: 115 Pathanamthitta: 101 Idukki: 94

Source: 61st Kerala School Kalolsavam Website

**Note that the points might increase or decrease depending on event results as well as appeals.