Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: State School Arts Festival gets underway in Kozhikode

January 03, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The curtain went up on the 61st Kerala School Kalolsavam at the Capt. Vikram Maidan in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The 2023 festival, in which more than 10,000 students from across the 14 districts of the State will compete in 239 events on 24 stages, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function which was attended by a host of ministers, the Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, as well as MLAs.

The festival, the history of which dates back to 1957, is being conducted after a gap of three years. Kanhangad had hosted the last festival in late 2019, a few months before the onset of COVID-19.

Mr. Vijayan in his speech reminded the people about the need to remain vigilant in the fight against the pandemic. “The School Arts Festival has been a mirror to the Kerala society,” he said. “Art also has political and social responsibilities.”

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister of Forests A.K. Saseendran, Minister of Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip and actress and dancer Asha Sarath were among those who spoke.

Before the speeches, there was a cultural show of music and dance. The competitions began shortly after, starting with Mohiniyattam (High School).