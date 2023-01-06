Kerala school kalolsavam 2023: Payasam offers a satire on casteism in restaurant and catering sector

January 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

While debates on food are making headlines, the students from KKTM HSS, Thrissur, are at the Kalolsavam with Payasam. A sharp satire against casteism and hypocrisy, the play staged during the drama competition shows how Swami, a chef with a legacy of over three generations, is dependent on a man from another caste for preparation of the dessert.

“We were fine-tuning the play till today morning, some dialogues were added at the last minute,” says Arunima.

According to director Saleesh Subramanian, the play is an attack on on the regressive mindset of society as restaurants and catering services are often named after some particular castes. “We still need savarna branding to market our products. Even if a Dalit prepares the food, you need an upper-caste name to sell it. I think the current controversy has added to its relevance,” he says.

Breaking barriers

Elipetti —A Play by Mullanpanni staged by SNDP School, Kottayam, is perhaps one of the most popular play by schools over the years. “Penned by Sivadas Poyilkavu, it talks about about the need to break the barriers and stop compartmentalising children,” says Aneesh Thampi, director.

A fleet of small and big trucks are parked near the stage of Zamorins Higher Secondary School from which trees, balloons, barrels and trunks tumble out. Stage setting is one of the most strenuous part of the contest and elaborate props and their transportation always add to production cost.

Meeting expense

While many schools have spent around ₹2 lakh for the competition, one exception is the team from Government Model Residential School, Pathanamthitta, which presented Asooyakkarante Kannu. The whole expense for the production is around ₹30,000 provided by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development departments.

“We had to spend a little extra for women characters as it is an all-boy team. Most students are from underprivileged families and they cannot afford anything other than what the school provides. But getting qualified for the State-level competition itself was a great confident booster for the children and it is also an attempt to integrate them into the mainstream,” says Biju Manjadiyil, director.