Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Make-up artistes, costume makers and jewellery dealers are back in business

Deepu Thrissur sits amidst make-up articles, perfecting the eyebrow arch of a Mohiniyattam contestant. She is the sixth dancer he is readying in a row at the ongoing State School Arts Festival (Kalolsavam), but the 47-year-old make-up artiste shows no sign of fatigue. At the festival, he will be prepping the face of nearly 25 contestants. Deepu says he is relieved that the competitions are back.

As the Kerala School Kalolsavam resumes after a gap, make-up artistes, costume makers and temple jewellery dealers are a happy lot. The annual arts festival used to be a revenue spinner for them, and after losing two full seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have finally broken free from the lull.

Deepu says the pandemic-induced break was a major setback for most make-up artistes, especially those starting their career. “There are hundreds of people who depend on it. I have been in this field for the last 27 years and we had never faced anything like this,” he says.

Usually, the arts festival season starts from July, a time when the school-level selection process begins. “Then there is the sub-district and district fetes, followed by the grand finale. After the school Kalolsavam, it is the time of university festivals. We charge ₹2,500 and upwards for solo items and it takes around two hours to prepare a single dancer for Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi or Keralanadam,” says Deepu.

For celebrity make-up artist Renju Renjimar, all the festival sights and sounds are still fresh in her memory. “The last festival I attended was here (Kozhikode) and for every make-up artiste, it is a nostalgic feeling. After two decades, I will be doing make-up for a contestant who is participating in Kuchipudi competition. This is definitely a place where careers are made,” she says.

Raju from Kalyanram Chamayam Costume in Thiruvananthapuram says the State arts festival has finally brought back the business to normal. “For the Kozhikode event, we have rented out hundreds of costumes, especially for group dance and fancy dress,” he says.

For Sarayu Sree who rents temple jewellery sets for classical dances, the arts fete has come as a breather. “We were struggling as we had hardly any income during the last two years. Since all the known artistes will have their own collection, students participating in youth festivals are our main customers and they would want the best for the State-level competitions,” she says.

Rakesh who has been working as a hair stylist since 2011 says there are no clear-cut working hours during Kalolsavams. “We play an key role as the appearance of the contestant is very important. Apart from Mohiniyattam and Keralanadanam, make-up and hair styles vary for perhaps every dance form based on the theme. Everything should be perfect during the performance. If a hair accessory or ornament does not stay in place, it will affect the grade,” says Rakesh.

He points out that Kalolsavam is also a platform that offers artistes like him a chance to make new contacts and get new clients. “It is a chance to showcase our work. Seeing it, dance teachers and parents will approach us,” he says.