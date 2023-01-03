ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Defeating diabetes with her passion for dance

January 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

Sunu Sabu is looking for well-wishers who could provide her a continuous glucose monitor

Aabha Raveendran

Sunu Sabu in her Kuchipudi costume

Sunu Sabu needs a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) as early as possible. This Plus Two student of Government Higher Secondary School, Thottakkula near Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district, has braved type-2 diabetes to bag A Grade in Kuchipudi and Kerala Nadanam at the district level. As she gets ready to take part in the State level competition on Thursday, her parents and teachers are concerned about her fluctuating sugar levels that may render her motionless any moment if not properly monitored. “If only we had a CGM, we could be prepared,” said Anu Sabu, her mother, adding that the family was not in a position to afford it.

Having lost her pancreas at the age of six, Sunu is living with the aid of an insulin pump. “It used to prick me and cause pain initially when I danced. It still does, but I am used to it,” she said with a smile on her face.

Sunu’s father Sabu George is a driver and mother a tailor. They have spent all their savings and more on her treatment, which amounts to around ₹28 lakh. Still she needs around ₹15,000 per month for medicines and for insulin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The situation has rendered Sinu vulnerable to all sorts of infections and the slightest infection could lead to lumps and itches all over her body.

“The adverse situation has, however, not affected her performance ever. There have been instances when she felt uncomfortable while in the waiting room. But she forgets all her pain and discomfort while on the stage,” her teacher Deepak Nair said.

Sunu had bagged A Grade in folk dance at the State level when the festival was held in Kasaragod. She was also the district level Kalathilakam of Keralolsavam this year.

“Dance is what keeps me alive. I would like to continue dancing as long as I can,” she said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US