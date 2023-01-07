ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: A melodious trip down memory lane

January 07, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOZHIOKDE

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Sreekala Vinod, Divya Prabha, and Shabna Ashwin with heir music teacher Noby Bendex.

For the three friends and their guru, it was a melodious walk down memory lane.

Sreekala Vinod, Divya Prabha, and Shabna Ashwin were part of the team that won the first prize in Ganamela at the State School Arts Festival in 1996 at Kottayam.

They were the vocalists in the group, and they still could sing their prize-winning song with perfection, for their teachers, at St. Michael’s GHSS (West Hill, Kozhikode). And, there was their music teacher Noby Bendex, who had also composed the song, to help them out.

“It felt singing at our own school, once again. We felt so happy to be back at a school festival once again. While Sreekala and I live in Kozhikode, Shabna came down from Chennai, where she is settled down,” said Divya.

Ganamela is no longer part of the school festival, though. “It is unfortunate that it was discontinued citing the reason that all schools may not have students to play instrumental music. The competition actually will inspire students to learn musical instruments,” said Noby.

