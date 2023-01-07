HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: A melodious trip down memory lane

January 07, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOZHIOKDE

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Sreekala Vinod, Divya Prabha, and Shabna Ashwin with heir music teacher Noby Bendex.

Sreekala Vinod, Divya Prabha, and Shabna Ashwin with heir music teacher Noby Bendex.

For the three friends and their guru, it was a melodious walk down memory lane.

Sreekala Vinod, Divya Prabha, and Shabna Ashwin were part of the team that won the first prize in Ganamela at the State School Arts Festival in 1996 at Kottayam.

They were the vocalists in the group, and they still could sing their prize-winning song with perfection, for their teachers, at St. Michael’s GHSS (West Hill, Kozhikode). And, there was their music teacher Noby Bendex, who had also composed the song, to help them out.

“It felt singing at our own school, once again. We felt so happy to be back at a school festival once again. While Sreekala and I live in Kozhikode, Shabna came down from Chennai, where she is settled down,” said Divya.

Ganamela is no longer part of the school festival, though. “It is unfortunate that it was discontinued citing the reason that all schools may not have students to play instrumental music. The competition actually will inspire students to learn musical instruments,” said Noby.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.