Kerala School Education Congress concludes today

April 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The first Kerala School Education Congress will conclude here on Monday.

Jonna Kangas, adjunct professor of the University of Helsinki, Finland, will give a talk on ‘Teacher education paradigms and recent developments in Finland’ at 10 a.m.

This will be followed by a sharing of experiences by representatives from Finland and Kerala. Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the valedictory and give away prizes for the best paper presentations. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will chair the event.  State Council of Educational Research and Training  Director Jayaprakash R.K. will be present.

CONNECT WITH US