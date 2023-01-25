ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala school announces menstrual holiday for students

January 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated January 26, 2023 05:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The school is also planning to launch a puberty lab for adolescent students that includes a menstrual clinic, puberty hygiene training, puberty counselling, sanitary pad making and sexual health awareness programmes

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a cue from the menstruation leave for women students as granted by the universities in the State, Labour India Public School, Kottayam, has decided to introduce a similar system for its students. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Taking a cue from the menstruation leave for women students as granted by the universities in Kerala, Labour India Public School, Kottayam, has decided to introduce a similar system for its students.

An official statement by the school management on Wednesday said a decision in this regard was taken on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

The school, meanwhile, is also planning to launch a puberty lab for adolescent students that includes a menstrual clinic, puberty hygiene training, puberty counselling, sanitary pad making and sexual health awareness programmes

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US