Kerala scales up Gulf campaign to promote monsoon tourism

June 29, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANATHAPURAM

The Kerala government is all set to promote the State’s monsoon tourism across West Asia to tap the highly promising market ahead of the summer vacation starting next month in the Gulf region. A sum of ₹7 crore was sanctioned by the Tourism department to conduct a campaign focussing on airports in Dubai and Doha. Publicity is being carried out across print, radio and visual media in the Gulf.

The aggressive marketing campaign is aimed at wooing travellers to God’s Own Country during July and August when the rainy season makes the State’s weather pleasant in contrast to a scorching West Asia during the period. The campaign is expected to result in an influx of Arab tourists to the captivating landscape of Kerala where the cool air makes the stay ideal for Ayurveda-based wellness activities as well.

As a prelude, Kerala Tourism showcased a wide range of its products and themes in Dubai last month during the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market. It also conducted roadshows in Riyadh, Dammam and Muscat. The early-May events reinforced the State’s global reputation as a major experiential tourism hub.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Kerala, having clocked a record arrival of domestic tourists in the previous season, now targets to steeply raise the footfall of its foreign tourists. “This campaign aims at sustaining the flow of tourists from West Asia by providing them a unique experience,” he added.

Kerala Tourism also plans to work out attractive packages for Arab tourists who often turn up in large groups and spend their vacation at specific destinations. In 2019, around 1.5 lakh tourists from West-Asian countries visited the State. Kerala’s resurgence as a global travel destination in the post-pandemic phase received a massive endorsement with the New York Times and Time magazine listing the State among must-visit places in 2023.