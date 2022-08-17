Kerala Savari: State-owned online cab service rolled out

‘Kerala Savari,’ the country’s first online taxi service owned by a State government, has been rolled out in the State on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the online platform which ensures fair and decent service to passengers while ensuring a reasonable remuneration to auto taxi workers. An initiative by the Motor Workers Welfare Board under the leadership of the Labour Department, the Savari ensures safe travel for the public at government approved fares.

Unlike other online platforms which switch to dynamic pricing during peak hours, there will be no fluctuation in fares on Kerala Savari. The situation now during the peak hours is that the online taxi companies used to increase the charges for services up to one and a half times. Neither passengers nor workers benefit from it. But, Kerala Savari only charges 8% service charge in addition to the rate set by the government.

In other online taxis it is 20 to 30 percent. Th amount collected as service charge for the implementation of this scheme and for providing promotional incentives to passengers and drivers. Kerala Savari is a safe and reliable online service for women, children and senior citizens. A police clearance certificate is mandatory for drivers joining the scheme. Proper training is also provided. Further to address the security of passengers and drivers, a panic button system has been introduced in the online app.

This button can be pressed in the event of a car accident or in any other sense of danger. One can do it completely privately. If the driver presses the panic button the passenger will not be alarmed, or if the passenger does the same, the driver will not realize this. When one presses the button, there is an option to select Police, Fire Force and Motor Vehicle Department options. If you are in such a dangerous situation that you cannot select any of the option, press the button and you will be directly connected to the police control room.

It has also been decided to install GPS on vehicles at a subsidized rate. This will be implemented in a phased manner. A 24-hour call center has been set up for this purpose. A state-of-the-art call center is functioning at the District Office of the Motor Workers Welfare Board. The call center works in such a way that all service-related issues can be resolved immediately.

Kerala Savari app is available to the public on playstore from Wednesday midnight. As many as 541 vehicles, including 321 autorickshaws and 228 cars, have already been registered in Thiruvananthapuram municipality. The first phase of the project is implemented in Thiruvananthapuram city. The project will be implemented in the entire state in a flawless manner, after evaluating the first phase. Kerala Savari will also reach Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur municipal limits within a month.