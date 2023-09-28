Kerala sandalwood tree theft: police arrest suspects

September 28, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - KANNUR

The police arrested two people in connection with the theft of a sandalwood tree at Iriveri in Kannur district of Kerala on September 28. The accused, M. Lijin (29) and K.V. Shruthin (29), were arrested by a police team led by Chakkarakkal sub-inspector Sreejith Koderi.

According to the police, the sandalwood tree was cut and taken away from the premises of one K. Nanu’s house at Iriveri. CCTV cameras and chicken eggs from the place were also stolen. The incident happened on September 16, 2023.

Before carrying out the theft, the accused disconnected two CCTV cameras.

The accused made off with 60 chicken eggs kept in the shed in front of the house after breaking the locks.

Mr. Koderi said both the accused have been involved in several cases of sandalwood tree theft and smuggling at Iriveri and other parts of Kannur district

The modus operandi of the accused involves identifying trees during day and stealing these at night. They were identified and arrested with the help of the cyber cell, he said.

