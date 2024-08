The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹50 crore to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) for paying the paddy procurement price to farmers.

The decision was taken in view of the fact that ₹207 crore was outstanding in the Central share, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.