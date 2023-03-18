ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala sanctions ₹10 crore for quake-hit Turkey

March 18, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of External Affairs has given its approval for transferring the aid to Turkey; the sum will be handed over through diplomatic channels.

The State government has sanctioned a financial aid of ₹10 crore earthquake-ravaged Turkey.

The Ministry of External Affairs has given its approval for transferring the aid to Turkey, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s office said on Saturday.

The sum will be handed over through diplomatic channels. Massive earthquakes had devastated large swathes of Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6, claiming over 50,000 lives and leaving several thousands more homeless.

Mr. Balagopal had announced ₹10 crore for relief activities being undertaken in the Turkey-Syria region while replying to the discussion on the 2023-24 State Budget on February 8.

Mr. Balagopal had described it as a ‘‘goodwill gesture’‘ on the State’s part. On the same day, the Kerala Assembly had expressed grief over the catastrophe and expressed solidarity with the victims. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had presented a resolution, expressing the State’s readiness to join the rest of the world in helping the quake-hit regions.

