Kerala safest place in COVID times: Shylaja

The Minister was addressing CII’s 9th Edition of Kerala Health Tourism programme

Kerala is the safest place during the COVID-19 pandemic with only 0.36 per cent mortality rate and medical value tourism has immense potential in the State, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

The State has number of advantages in attracting foreign tourists and the expertise in indigenous medicine can play a vital role in health tourism, she said.

She was addressing through video conference the month-long CII’s 9th Edition of Kerala Health Tourism programme- a conference and exhibition on healthcare, medical value travel, medical devices that began on Friday.

The Minister suggested developing more Ayurveda medicine production centres with modern standards and focus on import of Ayurvedic medicines.

“More quality and affordable treatments should be made available. The common people should also benefit from tourism,” she said.

In his address, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said although only 10 percent of foreign tourists travelling to the country visit Kerala, the longest stay by these tourists was in the State. The government will support and give incentives to the tourism industry that would bring revenue to the State and more employment generation in this sector, he said.

Thomas John Muthoot, chairman, CII Kerala, stressed on the importance and value of promoting medical value tourism in the State. The quality of health care offered by the doctors, nurses and support staff, make medical tourism in Kerala a preferred choice of patients seeking healthcare solutions.

M. I. Sahadulla, convener, CII healthcare panel, and CMD, KIMS HEALTH, said 13-15 per cent growth is expected in this sector and highlighted that 3-4 jobs are created with one medical value traveller.

Delegates from 42 countries from the field of health-oriented tourism attended.

A panel discussion on ‘Opportunity for medical value travel in God’s Own Country, Kerala – the sunrise destination’ was held. A virtual expo organised with key players from healthcare, medical devices and personal protective equipment will be on till November 7.