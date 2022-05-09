Kerala Rubber Limited set to begin operations

In line with a plan by the State government to make Kerala a latex hub by 2030, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Kerala Rubber Limited (KRL), a public-private partnership (PPP) company by the Kerala government.

Addressing the function, the Minister said the government was moving ahead with the company and its activities with the support of farmers, entrepreneurs, and union representatives in the rubber sector.

“Technical assistance will be provided to farmers for producing quality rubber and general facilities for entrepreneurs to manufacture value added products. The government will also take steps to provide rubber testing, academic linkage, and support of the financial institutions to the entrepreneurs,” he said.

Asserting that the government would enable the public sector undertakings to grow on their own and with the support of the people, the Minister also said that the objective was to create a new work culture that would radically change the conditions of production and employment.

“The government does not intend to protect public sector enterprises by allotting funds, but will play a role in improving its infrastructure. Efforts should be made by the workers and management to make the manufacturing sector competitive and profitable,” he added.

To enhance the productivity and efficiency of the workforce, the Minister also spoke of the plans to roll out a productivity-based pay hike and promotions based on merit. “The government will make sure that the functioning of a company strictly adhere to the provisions of the Company Act. Further, the activity report and revenue and expenditure account will be evaluated every month,” he said.

Vaikom legislator C.K. Asha, MLA, presided over the function while Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and Mons Joseph, MLA, delivered the keynote addresses. KRL chairperson Sheela Thomas, Kerala Paper Products Limited Special Officer Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, and others spoke.

Officials said the KRL was slated to begin its preliminary operations with the development of the project area—a 143-acre property on the campus of the erstwhile Hindustan Newsprints Limited at Velloor, followed by meetings with prospective investors. The State government has already allocated ₹10 crore towards the initial operations of the company.

The company follows a micro, small and medium enterprises-based model of value addition and will focus on the non-tyre manufacturing sector.