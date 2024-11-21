ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala rides on Ajsal’s strike to defeat Railways

Published - November 21, 2024 04:03 am IST - KOZHIKODE

Kerala edges past Railways with a 1-0 victory in Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament, while Pondicherry beats Lakshadweep

Sports Bureau

Muhammed Ajsal netting the winner for Kerala against Railways in the Santosh Trophy qualifier at Kozhikode | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Kerala scraped through by a goal against Railways as it opened its campaign on a winning trophy in the Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament on Wednesday (November 20, 2024). The host won 1-0 at the Corporation Stadium, thanks to the goal scored by Muhammed Ajsal in the 72nd minute.

It wasn’t the most convincing of shows by Kerala in what was going to be potentially its biggest challenge in the group.

The goal came off an excellent through ball by Nijo Gilbert, following a feeble clearance from the Railway defence. Ajsal slotted the ball neatly into the corner.

Earlier, an old-fashioned hat-trick by Dhileepan helped Pondicherry beat Lakshadweep 3-2. Mohammed scored both goals for Lakshadweep to give his team the lead twice.

The results

Group H: Kerala 1 (Muhammad Ajsal 72) bt Railway 0.

Pondicherry 3 (Dhilipan 29, 79 & 90+3) bt Lakshadweep 2 (Mohammed 18 & 41).

