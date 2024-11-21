Kerala rides on Ajsal’s strike to defeat Railways

Kerala scraped through by a goal against Railways as it opened its campaign on a winning trophy in the Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament on Wednesday (November 20, 2024). The host won 1-0 at the Corporation Stadium, thanks to the goal scored by Muhammed Ajsal in the 72nd minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t the most convincing of shows by Kerala in what was going to be potentially its biggest challenge in the group.

The goal came off an excellent through ball by Nijo Gilbert, following a feeble clearance from the Railway defence. Ajsal slotted the ball neatly into the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, an old-fashioned hat-trick by Dhileepan helped Pondicherry beat Lakshadweep 3-2. Mohammed scored both goals for Lakshadweep to give his team the lead twice.

The results

Group H: Kerala 1 (Muhammad Ajsal 72) bt Railway 0.

Pondicherry 3 (Dhilipan 29, 79 & 90+3) bt Lakshadweep 2 (Mohammed 18 & 41).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.