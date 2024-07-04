Kerala Revenue Recovery (Amendment) Bill: subject committee report tabled in Assembly

Revenue Minister K. Rajan tabled the subject committee report related to the Kerala Revenue Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Assembly on Thursday.

A key amendment empowers the State government to declare a moratorium on revenue recovery proceedings subject to conditions and guidelines.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had observed that the government was not empowered to stay revenue recovery proceedings. Subsequently, the government decided to bring in the amendment.

Another important amendment fixes the maximum interest rate on the outstanding amount at 9% instead of 12% at present. The amendments also includes e-auction for auction proceedings of attached property.

The bill had been introduced in the Assembly and referred to the subject committee on Monday.