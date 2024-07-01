Kerala Revenue Recovery Amendment Bill referred to subject committee

The Assembly on Monday referred the Kerala Revenue Recovery (Amendment) Bill, consisting of several amendments aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the public due to revenue recovery, to a subject committee. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who piloted the Bill, said that the amendments were brought in with an understanding that people fail to repay their loans on time due to circumstances.

He contrasted it with the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act enacted by the Union government in 2002, which he said enables the snatching away of the lands of debtors. Along with protecting the interests of the government or the lending institution, the debtors also need to have some protection. Amicable solutions need to be arrived at in such situations in a state like Kerala, where people have been caught in economic hardships due to recurring floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The Opposition benches too wholeheartedly supported the amendments with Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan suggesting a further amendment to protect the interests of the debtor’s immediate family, after his or her death.

High Court on existing law

The government was prompted to make the amendments as the High Court had observed in a revenue recovery-related case that the existing law does not have any provisions for the government to stay recovery proceedings. The amendments will now give the government the powers to stay recovery proceedings, as well as to allow the borrower to repay in instalments or declare a moratorium. Another important amendment will be to fix the maximum interest rate on the outstanding amount at 9% instead of the maximum of 12% at present.

The amendments would also define the concept of ‘bought-in land’, to denote land for which there were no takers during auction and which the government has taken over. The bought-in land will be kept unsold for a lock-in period of five years, within which the original owner can retake possession by paying the outstanding amount and interest. The attachment of property will be made proportional to the outstanding amount.

Borrowers will also be allowed to sell a part of the attached land with the permission of the District Collector to enable repayment. The existing law prevents any sales until full repayment is effected.

