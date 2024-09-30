ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Revenue Minister to open title deed distribution in Kozhikode

Published - September 30, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Shortlisted applicants from four taluks will receive land documents on Oct. 1

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will open a district-level ‘Pattaya mela’ to distribute title deeds to the eligible applicants at P. Krishna Pillai memorial auditorium near Kovoor in Kozhikode on October 1 (Tuesday). Applicants from Kozhikode and Thamarassery taluks will receive the title deeds at the district-level event to be presided over by Ahamed Devarkovil, MLA.

The distribution is part of celebrating the fourth edition of Kerala government’s 100-day programme. Applicants from Vadakara and Koyilandy taluks will also receive their title deeds at a separate event to be held at Vadakara Town Hall in the afternoon.

Last year alone, the Revenue department received around 9,000 applications from Kozhikode district to be considered for the speedy processing under the State Government’s Mission Pattaya to bring down the number of landless people in the State. Under the special drive, over 4,600 people were able to secure their title deeds in 2022.

Revenue department officials said there were also instructions to consider cases pending with the land tribunal. Another major highlight of Mission Pattaya was the measures initiated to issue land documents to several marginalised families who had settled on revenue land.

They added that efforts were on to identify all patches of revenue land under the custody of unauthorised  holders. They made it clear that such evacuated areas would be allotted to the landless people on completion of the technical procedures. 

