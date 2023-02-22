Kerala Revenue dept. to issue circular for smooth functioning of offices

February 22, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Revenue department will soon issue a detailed circular aimed at guaranteeing the smooth functioning of offices under it, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said on Wednesday.

The circular, he said, will concern day-to-day operations, including the handling of leave applications, so as to ensure that services are not affected.

The decision apparently comes in the light of the controversy over a section of employees at the Konni taluk office going on leave en masse. Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Rajan said “comprehensive action” in connection with the incident will be taken soon.

As part of anti-corruption drive, steps are being taken to strengthen vigilance activities in the department, he said. A high-level meeting is being convened this week to discuss the matter.

As part of promoting e-governance, the department is undertaking a campaign this year to make at least one member in every household literate in handling services offered by the department via online mode. However, offices will continue providing offline services as well, said Mr. Rajan.

By November 1 this year, all village offices will be equipped with the facility to provide services online.

The Minister also reiterated the government’s intention to pass a new Settlement Act for the State during the term of the 15th Kerala Assembly.