Kerala Revenue department to start three MBA courses to create pool of resource experts

May 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Revenue department has decided to start three new MBA programmes on disaster management, land governance and water and river management from this academic year to create a pool of resource talents in these domains. The courses affiliated to Kerala University (KU) are offered by the Institute of Land and Disaster Management under the Revenue department, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Each programme will have 30 seats in the first year. The admission process will be completed on September 9 and classes will commence on September 13.

The candidate should graduate from any Indian university under the regular stream recognised by the University of Kerala and should be in the 10+2+3 pattern or in 10+2+ 4 pattern. In all cases, the candidates should have passed the degree examination with not less than 50 % marks/equivalent grade (no rounding off allowed) in part III/core plus complementary in BA, BSc and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates should also have a valid score from any one of the entrance examinations conducted by K-MAT, C-MAT, or CAT. Based on the entrance exam conducted by the institute, 10% of seats would be reserved for government-sponsored officials from the State and Central governments. The two-year course MBA Land Governance is designed with a focus on management and governance of land resources with the aim of empowering future generations to face the complex challenges related to land use, land rights and sustainable development, said the Minister.

Those who complete the MBA Disaster Management course can gain expertise in risk assessment, disaster mitigation, and management of natural disasters such as earthquakes and “man-made disasters” such as terrorist attacks. These graduates can also play a critical role in emergency response and preparedness, said the Minister.

The MBA River and Water Management is a programme designed to enhance resource capacity in sustainable management of rivers and water resources. It will create a pool of experts in diverse fields such as water scarcity, pollution, biodiversity conservation, water resources planning and policy formulation, international and inter-State water resources management and so on.

The courses are structured in such a way that professional training can be acquired in the control rooms of the Revenue department and at various other levels by the students during the time of study. An internship with stipend for a period of one year is also envisaged for those selected who complete the course, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.