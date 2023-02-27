Kerala Responsible Tourism model wins appreciation

February 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Kerala’s imaginative initiatives in Responsible Tourism (RT) enjoy governmental support in ways that make it a model for the rest of the world, according to experts attending the Global Responsible Tourism Summit, which is currently under way at Kumarakom.

As many as 70 speakers shared their experiences on RT as part of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegates in particular lauded Kerala RT Mission for using tourism as a tool for rural development with a focus on local communities.

South Africa’s Transfrontier Parks Destinations co-founder Glynn O’Leary regretted a lack of administrative support that prevented RT from gaining steam in his country. The initial vivacity gradually waned and the movement practically failed, he noted in a session on ‘Responsible Tourism is Diverse. How Do We Set Priorities?’. “Here in Kerala, you succeeded in winning the confidence of the residents and are going ahead with eco-friendly tourism initiatives,” the speaker noted at the summit.

Adama Bah from ICRT Gambia said earning governmental support had been a big challenge that RT stakeholders faced in his tiny West African nation. “Kerala has made major strides in the field, but elimination of plastic waste continues to pose a major challenge for the State,” he observed.

Ensuring women’s safety

The speakers also hailed Kerala’s recent moves to ensure women’s safety in tourism sector.

Kerala RT Mission coordinator K. Rupeshkumar said the conclave pooled in an array of ideas that can help strengthen Responsible Tourism initiatives in the state. “We could learn about a range of RT models being conceived elsewhere and implemented effectively,” he noted. “Some of them can contribute to Kerala’s renewed policy on RT.”