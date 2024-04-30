GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala resort wins Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award

April 30, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The luxury resort in Munnar Chandy’s Windy Woods secured 11th position in the world’s top 25 hotels list of Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award 2024. The resort got the number one position among the top 25 hotels in India. The winners are selected from over 8 million hotels listed in the world’s most trusted and largest online review platform Tripadvisor. Apart from the above awards, the resort is also ranked number seven among the top hotels in Asia, number six among the world’s 25 luxury hotels, number 4 among Asia’s top 25 luxury hotels, and number one among India’s top 25 Luxury hotels, said a release issued here on Tuesday.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.