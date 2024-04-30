Kerala resort wins Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award

April 30, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANATHAPURAM

The luxury resort in Munnar Chandy’s Windy Woods secured 11th position in the world’s top 25 hotels list of Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award 2024. The resort got the number one position among the top 25 hotels in India. The winners are selected from over 8 million hotels listed in the world’s most trusted and largest online review platform Tripadvisor. Apart from the above awards, the resort is also ranked number seven among the top hotels in Asia, number six among the world’s 25 luxury hotels, number 4 among Asia’s top 25 luxury hotels, and number one among India’s top 25 Luxury hotels, said a release issued here on Tuesday.