Kerala reports 8,989 new cases

24,757 recover from infection

24,757 recover from infection

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continues to go down and on Monday, the State registered 8,989 new cases when 58,090 samples were tested in 24 hours. The State’s active case pool dipped further and now has 1,44,384 patients. The number of recoveries reported on the day was 24,757. About 4.3% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

On Monday, the number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State declined to 5,939. New hospital admissions on the day was 845. The current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals in the State on Monday dipped further to 975 . The ventilator occupancy also went down to 270.

On Monday, the State declared 117 COVID deaths, of which 25 occurred within the past 24 hours and 92 in the last few days, but which were declared only in the past 24 hours. The State also added 61 pending COVID-19 deaths to the official list. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID-19 deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families. In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 62,377. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,16,372 cases.

Most in Ernakulam

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,608, Thiruvananthapuram 1,240, Kollam 879, Kozhikode 828, Kottayam 743, Thrissur 625, Kannur 562, Alappuzha 558, Malappuram 443, Idukki 412, Palakkad 386, Pathanamthitta 330, Wayanad 205, and Kasaragod 170 cases.