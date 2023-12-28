ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala reports 78 out of the 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in India

December 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A total of 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 78, followed by Gujarat at 34, according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium’s (INSACOG) data updated on Thursday.

Several States have been reporting an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. Eight States and one Union Territory have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

According to INSACOG, Kerala has 78 cases; 34 cases in Gujarat; 18 in Goa; eight in Karnataka; seven cases in Maharashtra; five in Rajasthan; four cases in Tamil Nadu; two in Telangana; and one in Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US