Kerala reports 78 out of the 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in India

December 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - New Delhi

A total of 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 78, followed by Gujarat at 34, according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium’s (INSACOG) data updated on Thursday.

Several States have been reporting an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. Eight States and one Union Territory have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

According to INSACOG, Kerala has 78 cases; 34 cases in Gujarat; 18 in Goa; eight in Karnataka; seven cases in Maharashtra; five in Rajasthan; four cases in Tamil Nadu; two in Telangana; and one in Delhi.