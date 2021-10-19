Kerala reports 7,643 new cases of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram

19 October 2021 20:21 IST

Kerala reported 7,643 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 82,408 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool shrunk to 80,262 patients, with 10,488 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 10.4% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 27,002 with the State adding 77 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday.

Current ICU occupancy of patients in both public and private hospitals in the State further declined to 1,414 on Tuesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 590 on the day.

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with the disease spiked to 854. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe disease in hospitals across the State has declined below the 10,000 mark to 9,810.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 48,68,640 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of new cases with 1,017 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 963, Ernakulam 817, Kozhikode 787, Kottayam 765, Palakkad 542, Kollam 521, Kannur 426, Pathanamthitta 424, Idukki 400, Malappuram 353, Alappuzha 302, Wayanad 185 and Kasaragod 141 cases.