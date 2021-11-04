Kerala reports 7,545 new cases

The death toll stood at 32,734 after 136 deaths were added in the last 24 hours

Kerala reported 7,545 new cases of COVID-19 and 71,841 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool had 74,552 patients on Thursday, with 5,936 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 7.2 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 32,734 with the State adding 136 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Thursday. These include 55 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 21 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 60 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in several months on Thursday to 990. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped significantly to 424.

On Thursday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 473. Hospitalisations have dipped drastically and at present, only 5,067 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 49,95,255 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,163 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 944, Thrissur 875, Kozhikode 799, Kollam 674, Kottayam 616, Idukki 461, Kannur 411, Malappuram 370, Wayanad 298, Palakkad 292, Pathanamthitta 289, Alappuzha 241 and Kasaragod 112 cases