Kerala reports 7,312 fresh COVID cases

362 deaths added to official list

Kerala reported 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 when 69,680 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool had 73,083 patients on Wednesday, with 8,484 recoveries.

According to the Health Department, only 7.7% of the active cases are currently admitted to treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 32,598 with the State adding 362 deaths to the list on Wednesday. These include 51 recent deaths, 72 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 239 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following appeals filed by families.

ICU occupancy

ICU occupancy of COVID patients was 1,084 on Wednesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 470.

On Wednesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dropped to 326. Hospitalisations dipped drastically and at present, only 5,058 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

District-wise cases

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases, 1,099. Ernakulam reported 1,025 cases, Kozhikode 723, Thrissur 649, Kottayam 616, Pathanamthitta 534, Kollam 501, Kannur 422, Malappuram 342, Wayanad 331, Alappuzha 315, Idukki 313, Palakkad 284 and Kasaragod 158 cases.