Kerala reports 5,404 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala’s cumulative case fatality now stands at 33,978, with the State adding 262 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Monday

The State registered 5,404 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 52,862 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 50,20,909 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 33,978, with Kerala adding 262 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. These include 80 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 182 that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following appeals filed by bereaved families.

The State’s active case pool had 71,316 patients on Monday, with 6,136 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7.2 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line COVID treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State stands at 1,001 cases. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has dipped to 406.

Hospitalisations down

On Monday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 318. Hospitalisations are declining, and, at present, 5,885 persons are being treated for moderate or severe disease in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 777 cases, Kollam 662, Kozhikode 648, Ernakulam 577, Thrissur 569, Kannur 387, Kottayam 300, Pathanamthitta 296, Idukki 254, Malappuram 234, Wayanad 210, Alappuzha 198, Palakkad 193 and Kasaragod 99 cases.