Kerala reports 49 more Omicron cases

Thiruvananthapuram

05 January 2022 20:07 IST

Two persons from Tamil Nadu also have been confirmed to be Omicron-positive

The State reported 49 more cases of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron virus variant on Wednesday, taking Kerala’s tally of Omicron cases to 230.

Thrissur reported 10 cases, Kollam eight, Ernakulam seven and Malappuram six. Three cases each were reported in Alappuzha and Palakkad, two each in Kozhikode and Kasaragod and one case each from rest of the six districts.

Of the 49 new cases of Omicron, 10 cases were reported in contacts of primary cases. This apart, two persons from Tamil Nadu have been confirmed to be Omicron-positive.

All districts in the State have reported Omicron cases now. Of the 230 cases of Omicron detected in the State so far, 30 were reported mostly from among the contacts of primary cases and from the community.