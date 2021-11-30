Kerala reports 4,723 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

30 November 2021 20:25 IST

Kerala’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,41,814 cases

The State logged 4,723 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 59,524 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,41,814 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State crossed the 40,000 mark on Tuesday and now stands at 40,132, with Kerala adding 177 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. This includes 19 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 158 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise as on Tuesday is 10,836.

5,370 recoveries

The State’s active case pool is declining rapidly and now has 43,663 patients. A total of 5,370 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7.7 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State now stands at 726, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 290 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 245. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark and at present, 4,706 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 755 cases, Kozhikode 718, Ernakulam 592, Thrissur 492, Kollam 355, Kannur 337, Kottayam 271, Malappuram 211, Wayanad 206, Idukki 199, Palakkad 189, Pathanamthitta 169, Alappuzha 150, and Kasaragod 79 cases.