Kerala reports 3,502 new cases

1,955 recoveries, TPR at 5.78%

Kerala reported 3,502 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, when 60,554 samples were tested in 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, rose to 11,44,594. The test positivity rate registered 5.78% on the day.

The active case pool, which has been rising steadily, now has 31,493 patients. With 1,955 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 11,08,078.

The addition of 16 recent deaths to the official list on Wednesday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,710 deaths. Kozhikode reported reported four deaths, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam three each, Malappuram two while one death each was reported from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State jumped to 562 on Wednesday, according to official reports, with 157 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 550, Ernakulam 504, Thiruvananthapuram 330, Kottayam 300, Kannur 287, Thrissur 280, Malappuram 276, Kollam 247, Palakkad 170, Alappuzha 157, Kasaragod 116, Pathanamthitta 111, Idukki 92 and Wayanad 82 cases.