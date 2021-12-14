Kerala reports 3,377 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

14 December 2021 20:44 IST

Active case pool dropping steadily

Kerala reported 3,377 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 64,350 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden stands at 52,00,416.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 43,344 with the State adding 174 deaths to the official list. This includes 28 recent deaths and 146 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths.

The number of deaths added to the official list after the death reconciliation exercise stands at 13,441 as on Monday.

The State’s active case pool is dropping steadily and had 35,410 patients on Tuesday. A total of 4,073 recovered on the day.

According to the Health department, only 8% of the active cases are currently admitted to hospitals.

ICU occupancy of COVID patients in the State was 545 on Tuesday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support went up to 212 on the day.

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 213. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark. At present, only 4,229 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State

District-wise

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 580 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 566, Kottayam 323, Kozhikode 319, Thrissur 306, Kannur 248, Kollam 233, Pathanamthitta 176, Malappuram 142, Alappuzha 129, Palakkad 105, Wayanad 102, Idukki 90 and Kasaragod 58 cases.