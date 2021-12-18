Kerala reports 3,297 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The active case pool in Kerala has shrunk to 31,901 patients, of whom 8.2% are currently admitted to hospitals or field hospitals

The State reported 3,297 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 52,570 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52,14,594 cases.

The active case pool in the State has now shrunk to 31,901 patients, of whom 8.2% are currently admitted to hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID-19 first line/second line treatment centres. A total of 3,609 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Saturday.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stood at 44,407 on Saturday, with Kerala adding 218 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. This includes 43 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 175 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise has now reached 14,278.

ICU occupancy

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals was 545 on Saturday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dipped to 199 on the day.

On Saturday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 209. Hospitalisations are going down steadily and have gone below the 4,000 mark. At present, only 3,841 persons are being treated for moderate or severe disease in hospitals.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 708 cases, Ernakulam 437, Kozhikode 378, Thrissur 315, Kottayam 300, Kannur 212, Kollam 200, Pathanamthitta 172, Malappuram 135, Alappuzha 106, Wayanad 102, Idukki 86, Palakkad 74 and Kasaragod 72 cases.