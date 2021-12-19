Kerala reports 2,995 new cases

Active pool dips to 30,639

Kerala logged 2,995 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 49,065 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden stands at 52,17,589.

The active case pool has shrunk to 30,639 patients. A total of 4,160 persons recovered on Sunday.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 44,503 as on Sunday, with the State adding 96 deaths to the official list. This includes 11 recent deaths and 85 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government.

On Sunday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 206. Hospitalisations have been going down steadily. However, the persons being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State showed a slight spike from 3,841 patients on Saturday to 4,206 on Sunday.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases, 613, followed by Ernakulam 522, Kozhikode 263, Kottayam 232, Kollam 207, Thrissur 203, Kannur 185, Idukki 160, Pathanamthitta 147, Malappuram 131, Alappuzha 119, Palakkad 76, Kasaragod 69 and Wayanad 68 cases.