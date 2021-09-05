Kerala reports 26,701 new cases

28,900 persons recover, TPR at 17.17%

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph dipped again on Sunday and the State reported 26,701 new cases, when 1,55,543 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity rate on the day was 17.17%.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals in the State went up again to 2,411 (2,387 on Saturday), while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dipped from 1,009 to 997 on Sunday. The State’s active case pool rose to 2,47,791 patients on Sunday, with 28,900 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 21,496 with the State adding 74 recent deaths to the official list on Sunday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,604 on Sunday. Total hospitalisations of people with moderate or severe COVID in the State’s hospitals are on a steady increase and now stands at 33,240.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 42,07,838 cases.

Highest in Kozhikode

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of new cases with 3,366 cases, Thrissur 3,214, Ernakulam 2,915, Malappuram 2,568, Palakkad 2,373, Kollam 2,368, Thiruvananthapuram 2,103, Kottayam 1,662, Alappuzha 1,655, Kannur 1,356, Idukki 1,001, Pathanamthitta 947, Wayanad 793 and Kasaragod 380 cases.