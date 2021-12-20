Kerala reports 2,230 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

20 December 2021 20:33 IST

Kerala’s cumulative COVID-19 burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 52,19,819 cases

The State logged 2,230 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 39,826 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52,19,819 cases.

The active case pool in the State has now shrunk to 28,724 patients, of whom 8.8% are currently admitted to hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres. A total of 3,722 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Monday.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 44,922 as on Monday, with the State adding 419 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. This includes 14 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 405 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise has now reached 14,768.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 513 on Monday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 208 on the day.

Hospitalisations down

On Monday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with the disease was 193. Hospitalisations have been going down steadily. However, the number of persons being treated for moderate or severe disease in hospitals across the State has shown a spike since the past two days and now stands at 4,238 cases

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 439 cases, Ernakulam 397, Kozhikode 259, Kottayam 177, Kollam 171, Kannur 161, Thrissur 120, Pathanamthitta 116, Alappuzha 86, Malappuram 80, Palakkad 73, Idukki 61, Wayanad 46 and Kasaragod 44 cases.