Kerala reports 2,172 new cases. Here is a break down from major districts

With the number of COVID-19 patients increasing steadily, government employees, including police personnel, are being tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, an officer undergoes antigen test at the office of the Inspector General of Police in Kochi

23 August 2020 09:37 IST

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the outbreak began has now reached 56,354 cases

Kerala reported 2,172 new cases of COVID 19 and 1,292 recoveries on Saturday.

KASARAGOD

In Kasaragod,119 more people tested positive on Saturday.

Of these, 116 contracted the disease through contact, while two came from abroad and one arrived from other states. Meanwhile 47 people, tested negative for the virus following treatment and were discharged from the hospital.

So far in the district a total of 5402 are in observation, including 4449 are in home and 953 in institutional observation.

Newly added 397 people were monitored.

KANNUR

In Kannur, 62 more people tested positive on Saturday.

Of these cases 56 people contracted disease through contact, whereas one arrived from abroad, four from other states and one of them is a health worker.

With this, the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported so far in the district has increased to 2575. Of these, 1762 were discharged from the hospital.

KOZHIKODE

Fresh COVID-19 cases saw a spike in Kozhikode district when 232 people tested positive on Saturday.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 189 people got the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of 24 others is not known. The other infected persons had returned from other States or from abroad.

Meanwhile, one death was reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The deceased is a 65-year-old from Tirurangadi in Malappuram.

The number of cases through local transmission within Kozhikode corporation rose to 107. The corresponding figures for Chorod and Mavoor were 17 and 14, respectively. There are seven health workers among the infected persons. Twenty persons recovered from the infection and the number of active cases from Kozhikode is 1,358.

KOLLAM

The district reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 recoveries on Saturday.

While 75 persons contracted the virus through contact, two others had travelled from Oman and Bihar.

Kollam currently has 9445 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 40879.

While 611 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 10601 primary and 2671 secondary contacts of the fresh cases.

At present Kollam has 794 active cases and five COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFTCs) are functioning in the district.

PATHANAMTHITTA

COVID-19, which continued to spread at an alarming rate in Pathanamthitta, claimed two more lives on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatality in the district to eleven.

According to officials, a 54 year old Kulathur native had succumbed to virus infection while being shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam in the morning. The person, who had been undergoing treatment for the virus, , was tested positive for SrS-CoV-2 post death. The serum samples collected from the victim has been sent for a confirmatory test at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The other victim was identified as a 76 year old Nellikala native, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, kidney related ailment and breathing issues. He had been shifted to the Government Medical college in Kottayam from the Pathanamthitta District General hospital on the other day but succumbed to the disease at 1.30 a.m on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 92 others too tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district during the day. Of the fresh cases, 65 persons contracted the virus through local contact while ten persons had come from abroad. The remaining 18 persons had returned from other states.

The contact source of at least six cases were yet to be traced.

The district currently has 560 active cases.

KOTTAYAM

Despite the intense containment measures adopted by the health officials, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam continued to surge with 104 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 97 persons contracted the virus through local contact while three cases had landed from abroad. The remaining four persons had come from other states.

Kottayam Municipality reported the highest number of cases with 21 people testing positive for the virus. Erattupetta municipality and Mundakkayam panchayat reported 11 cases each, followed by Vijayapuram with 10 cases.

With 87 recoveries, the number of active cases in Kottayam currently stands at 992.

In view of the sharp rise in cases, the authorities here have decided to decentralize the COVID-19 treatment and prevention activities at the block level. According to officials, the control room at the District Collectorate will coordinate the pandemic prevention activities at the grass roots level, the scope of which are currently limited to the Government Medical College, the District General Hospital and the Pala General Hospital.

THRISSUR

As many as 179 COVID-19 cases were reported from Thrissur district on Saturday. This is the highest count that has been reported in the district ever since the first case was reported here on January 30.

Nine health workers were tested positive on Saturday. As many as 28 positive cases were reported at Amala Hospital cluster. The source of infection for 32 cases is not known.