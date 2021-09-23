Kerala reports 19,682 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

23 September 2021 20:50 IST

Kerala’s active case pool is dropping at a fast pace, and on Thursday it had 1,60,046 patients, with 20,510 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day

Kerala reported 19,682 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 1,21,945 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool is dropping at a fast pace, and on Thursday it had 1,60,046 patients, with 20,510 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. The Health Department states that only 13% of the active cases are hospitalised.

Advertising

Advertising

152 deaths

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 24,191, with the State adding 152 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Thursday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals remains more or less steady since the past few days. The figure on Thursday stood at 2,102. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has also dropped to 900.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 1,689, while the total number of COVID hospitalisations across the State has been declining steadily and now stands at 22,821. The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 45,79,283 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 3,033 cases, Ernakulam 2,564, Kozhikode 1,735, Thiruvananthapuram 1,734, Kollam 1,593, Kottayam 1,632, Malappuram 1,401, Palakkad 1,378, Alappuzha 1,254, Kannur 924, Pathanamthitta 880, Idukki 734, Wayanad 631 and Kasaragod 276 cases.