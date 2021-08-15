Kerala reports 18,582 new cases

15 August 2021 20:52 IST

20,089 persons recover, TPR at 15.11%

Kerala registered 18,582 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 1,22,970 samples were tested over 24 hours.

With the number of tests dropping significantly, the test positivity rate went up to 15.11% on Sunday, from 13.97% of the previous day.

ICU and ventilator occupancy is fluctuating daily, though the general trend is upwards. ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients spiked from 2,032 on Saturday to 2,100 on Sunday, while the number of those patients requiring ventilator support jumped from 785 to 829.

The State’s active case pool Sunday showed a slight dip and had 1,78,630 patients, with 20,089 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The cumulative case fatality in the State is continuing to rise and now stands at 18,601 with the State adding 102 recent deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

On Sunday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 2,065. Total hospitalisation of those with moderate or severe COVID-19 is more or less stabilised, at 27,636 despite the increase in active cases.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 36,90,123 cases.

Most in Malappuram

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,681 cases, Thrissur 2,423, Kozhikode 2,368, Ernakulam 2,161, Palakkad 1,771, Kannur 1,257, Kollam 1,093, Alappuzha 941, Kottayam 929, Thiruvananthapuram 927, Idukki 598, Pathanamthitta 517, Wayanad 497, and Kasaragod 419 cases.