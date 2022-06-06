Kerala reports 1,494 new COVID-19 cases

TPR rises to 14.74%

The COVID-19 graph in the State, which began showing a rising trend in May last week, continues at the same level, and on Monday reported 1,494 new cases when 10,132 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

With the number of tests showing a dip on Monday, the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 14.74%. The maximum number of new cases were reported in the capital, with 230 persons testing positive for the disease.

Since the last one week, the State has reported over a thousand cases daily. In the last seven days alone, the total number of cases reported in the State is 9,731.

Five deaths

Meanwhile, five deaths have also been reported, though four of these are COVID-19 deaths that occurred much earlier and were entered in the official death following appeals.

The TPR crossed 10% for the first time in over 100 days on Saturday. On Sunday too, 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the State. As on Monday, the State has 8,994 active cases.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 65,66,787 cases, with the cumulative deaths at 69,801. Of these, 30,088 deaths were added to the official COVID-19 fatality list through the appeal process.